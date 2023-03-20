Ocean Colour Scene promise ‘something special’ as they announce new tour

Ocean Colour in 2023

Ocean Colour Scene have announced a 13-date UK tour they say will give fans “some proper pre-Christmas partying”.

The Britpop-era band, formed in Birmingham in 1989, will begin the two-leg tour on August 18 at Dreamland in Margate and end it at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on December 18.

The tour also includes a date at London’s Eventim Apollo on December 16, as well as shows in Bristol, Sheffield, Liverpool and Halifax.

Ocean Colour Scene at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2016 (David Jensen/PA)

Frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison will perform hits from their biggest albums, including The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught The Train.

The band reached number one in 1997 with their third album Marchin’ Already.

Fowler said: “After starting with a short run of dates in the summer, it’s going to be great ending the year on the road with Ocean Colour Scene, playing all the hits and more for some proper pre-Christmas partying with our fans who are the best in the land.”

Guitarist Cradock said the shows felt like “the first proper tour Ocean Colour Scene have done in years”.

He added: “Last year we managed six dates because of the World Cup, and the year before Covid was still scaring people, so we are going to make it something special.

“Roll up, roll up for the magical OCS Tour.”

Drummer Harrison said: “Looking forward to seeing everyone on tour – and we’re very happy that the final night will take place in Glasgow, a city with whom Ocean Colour Scene has always had a very special relationship.”