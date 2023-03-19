Notification Settings

Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘devastated’ as he reveals son is critically ill with cancer

Published:

The impresario will miss the opening of his new show Bad Cinderella in New York on Thursday to be with his family.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he is “devastated” as he announced his eldest son Nicholas is “critically ill” with gastric cancer.

The Oscar-winning composer, who wrote the music for hit shows like Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar, will miss the opening of Bad Cinderella in New York at the Imperial Theatre due to his son being hospitalised.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill.

“As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.

“I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday.

“We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

Nicholas, 43, is also a composer and has scored music for an adaption of The Little Prince.

He was also nominated for a Grammy for musical theatre album alongside his father, Greg Wells and David Zippel for Lord Lloyd-Webber’s Cinderella.



