Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood joins family at exhibition opening in London

ShowbizPublished:

The veteran rocker was among the attendees at Maddox Gallery in Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill.

Ronnie and Sally Wood (Ryan O’Donoghue for Maddox Gallery/PA)
Ronnie and Sally Wood (Ryan O’Donoghue for Maddox Gallery/PA)

Ronnie Wood was joined by his sons and wife Sally at an exhibition launch in London on Thursday night.

The Rolling Stones guitarist, 75, was among the attendees at Maddox Gallery in Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill.

The event marked the opening of Partners In Time by Coco Davez, a solo exhibition featuring a series of faceless portraits of famous couples.

Ronnie, Sally and Jesse Wood at Maddox Gallery (Ryan O’Donoghue for Maddox Gallery/PA)

Wood, who wore a grey suit jacket featuring psychedelic patterning, posed for pictures with actress and theatre producer Sally, who opted for a colourful blouse and pink jacket.

The musician’s sons Jesse, from his first marriage to Krissy Findlay, and Tyrone, from his second marriage to Jo Wood, were also in attendance.

Guests drank English sparkling wine by Gusbourne.

Veteran rocker Wood enjoys a parallel career in the art world and his works have been displayed around the world.

In June last year, he celebrated his 75th birthday with the Stones as they opened their 60th anniversary tour in Madrid, Spain.

Partners In Time by Coco Davez is open until April 23.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News