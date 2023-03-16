Notification Settings

Hugh Jackman shares training update on ‘becoming Wolverine again’

ShowbizPublished:

The actor is set to reprise his role as the bad-tempered and indestructible superhero in the third instalment of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise.

Hugh Jackman on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Hugh Jackman has offered fans an update on his training as he prepares to step back into the role of superhero Wolverine.

The Australian actor shared a black and white clip of himself in a gym doing an intense-looking core workout.

With a large weight placed on his back, Jackman rolls back and forth in the plank position, smiling and thanking his trainer despite the strain.

The actor is set to reprise his famous role as the bad-tempered and almost indestructible Wolverine in the latest instalment of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise.

Jackman has played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016, and was last seen as Wolverine in standalone movie Logan in 2017.

Wrexham v Grimsby Town – Vanarama National League – Semi Final – The Racecourse Ground
Jackman is set to reprise his role as the bad-tempered and indestructible superhero in the third instalment of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool franchise (PA)

He made a brief appearance in the second Deadpool instalment, but had previously ruled out the chance of a crossover film between his character and Reynolds’ unlikely superhero.

The surprise announcement was made by the pair in September last year, with Reynolds later assuring fans that the project was being undertaken in a “Hugh Jackman approved” way.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on September 6 2024.

