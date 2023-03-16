Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Denise Welch cracks risque joke at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party

ShowbizPublished:

The Loose Women panellist was among the guests at the celebration at London’s River Cafe.

A Bird Flew In – UK premiere – London
A Bird Flew In – UK premiere – London

Denise Welch prompted raucous laughter during Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday celebrations with a risque joke.

The Loose Women panellist, 64, joined Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie at the River Cafe in west London.

Other guests included David Walliams, who worked with Sir Michael on the 2021 crime drama Twist, and impresario Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Welch, whose artist husband Lincoln Townley has painted Sir Michael, shared a video of herself delivering a speech to a packed room at the request of the actor’s wife, former actress and model Shakira Caine.

In the video, she cracks a joke revolving around a delivery of “Olympic condoms” to the Caine household, prompting laughter from those present, including Cruise.

Welch captioned the post: “Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday!!!

“He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company.”

Cruise attended the party after missing the Oscars on Sunday night, where host Jimmy Kimmel made a series of jokes at his expense during his opening monologue.

Referring to his film Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated in six categories, he said: “You know Tom and (Avatar director) James Cameron didn’t show up tonight.

“Two guys who insisted we go to the theatre didn’t come to the theatre. So if you’re hoping to get a look at Tom Cruise, he is not here.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News