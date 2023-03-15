Notification Settings

Lindsay Lohan ‘thrilled’ after announcing pregnancy

ShowbizPublished:

The US actress shared a picture of an item of baby's clothing, reading 'coming soon', to her Instagram on Tuesday.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Bilbao
MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Bilbao

Lindsay Lohan is “thrilled” after announcing that she is pregnant, her representatives have said.

The US actress shared a picture of an item of baby’s clothing, reading “coming soon”, to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“We are blessed and excited!” the 36-year-old wrote in a brief caption.

Confirming the news that the actress is expecting, a spokesperson for Lohan told the PA news agency: “Yes, she is pregnant and thrilled.”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, according to US outlet People magazine.

Her breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

Women of the Year Awards 2014 – London
The US actress shared a picture of an item of baby’s clothing, reading ‘coming soon’, to her Instagram on Tuesday (PA)

She went on to star in multiple popular noughties films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Herbie Fully Loaded and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

Lohan took a partial step back from the Hollywood limelight after years of tabloid attention alongside pop star Britney Spears and US socialite Paris Hilton.

Hilton was among the famous faces to reply to Lohan’s Instagram post, writing: “Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club.”

Hilton also recently became a mother, announcing the birth of her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, in January.

