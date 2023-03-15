Graham Norton, Lulu and Sam Ryder to star in Eurovision sketch for Comic Relief

Graham Norton, Lulu and Sam Ryder are set to join a mock Eurovision judging panel in aid of Comic Relief, which will see the trio judge auditions from a variety of famous faces.

The sketch will feature auditions, of varying quality, from the likes of actor Jamie Dornan and Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley.

Norton, 59, who will be part of the Eurovision Song Contest presenting line-up when it comes to Liverpool in May, said: “It’s a fantastic coming together, we all work in a very silly industry and it’s great that we can all come together and do something that really matters.”

Sam Ryder (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of Comic Relief 2023 which will air on BBC One on Friday, former UK Eurovision entrant Lulu, who won the contest in 1969, was asked what makes the perfect Eurovision song.

“If I knew, don’t you think I’d be writing them every year!” she replied.

The 74-year-old Scottish singer secured the win – jointly with three other countries – in Madrid with her hit Boom Bang-A-Bang.

Last year’s 33-year-old UK Eurovision entrant Ryder, who came second in the contest, revealed the memories he has of Comic Relief, saying: “I remember watching it with my parents growing up, and I feel like that’s such a privilege and a gift that I get to be involved with things I loved as a kid, I’m getting to experience first-hand now, so I’m really grateful.”

Comedian and actress Miranda Hart is among the celebrities set to put themselves forward to “audition” to be the UK’s Eurovision entrant during the sketch.

Lulu (Yui Mok/PA)

Pop group The Fizz – consisting of Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston – and U2 frontman Bono will also see if they have what it takes to be Eurovision-worthy.

Comic Relief was co-founded by Richard Curtis and Sir Lenny Henry in 1985.

The fundraiser will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.

Comic Relief 2023 will see AJ Odudu joined by David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball as presenters on BBC One.

The event will air live from Salford’s MediaCity and see a variety of sketches, musical performances and surprises.