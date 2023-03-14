George Ezra pulls out of O2 Arena performance due to acute vertigo

George Ezra

George Ezra has cancelled a performance at the O2 Arena in London after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s Twitter page said on Tuesday he began feeling “incredibly unwell” before seeking medical attention.

Hi everyone, unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon. He’s been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight’s show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned. — george E Z R A (@george_ezra) March 14, 2023

A follow-up Tweet added that tickets remain valid and the show will be rescheduled.