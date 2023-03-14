Notification Settings

George Ezra pulls out of O2 Arena performance due to acute vertigo

ShowbizPublished:

The singer-songwriter began feeling ‘incredibly unwell’ before seeking medical attention, according to a Twitter post.

George Ezra has cancelled a performance at the O2 Arena in London after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter’s Twitter page said on Tuesday he began feeling “incredibly unwell” before seeking medical attention.

The statement reads: “Hi everyone, unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon.

“He’s been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight’s show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned.”

A follow-up Tweet added that tickets remain valid and the show will be rescheduled.

“We’re very sorry for everyone who has travelled for tonight,” it also said.

