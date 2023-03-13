Oscars host welcomes donkey on stage in nod to The Banshees Of Inisherin

95th Academy Awards – Show

Jimmy Kimmel was joined on stage at the Oscars by an “emotional support donkey” bearing the same name as the four-legged star of The Banshees of Inisherin.

The miniature donkey was the break-out star of Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy, which was nominated for a host of awards at the 95th Oscars on Sunday.

While presenting, Kimmel brought out a donkey, in a nod to the animal who acted as a sidekick for Colin Farrell’s character Padraic, and joked the animal had been flown over “from Ireland” especially for the awards.

“She’s one of the stars of The Banshees Of Inisherin,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel joked that they flew the donkey over ‘from Ireland’ while presenting the Oscars on Sunday (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Not only is she an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey – or at least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland.

“So if you’re feeling upset or if you win or you’re anxious or you maybe just love mules, feel free to come up and give her a hug.”

Kimmel pointed out her “friend” Farrell, watching on in the audience, as well as Brendan Gleeson, who gave the donkey an enthusiastic wave.

“Let’s get you back on that Spirit Airlines flight now.”

Jenny the donkey was actually played by two donkeys in real life — Jenny and Rosie, who are currently residing away from the spotlight, according to their trainer Megan Hines.