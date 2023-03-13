Ana de Armas and Florence Pugh champion neutral tone trend at the 2023 Oscars

Ana de Armas (L) and Florence Pugh

Celebrities at the 2023 Oscars proved neutral tones do not have to be boring.

This year saw a champagne-coloured carpet, on Oscars first, and stars wore outfits in matching hues – branching out into bright whites and soft silvers.

Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nominated for the best actress award for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Ana de Armas wore a nude bedazzled gown by Louis Vuitton, complete with a layered fishtail skirt.

The skintight, nude bodice of the gown draws similarities to the dress famously worn by Monroe to serenade John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday, which was donned by reality star Kim Kardashian to the 2022 Met Gala.

Florence Pugh (Jordan Strauss/AP)

English actress Florence Pugh is on presenting duties for the Oscars, and walked the carpet in her go-to designer: Valentino.

It was an experimental look made up of a champagne dress with puff sleeves and a long skirt, with an extreme slit down the front to reveal a black miniskirt underneath. She paired it with extreme black platform heels and a silver necklace.

Michelle Yeoh (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh wore a cascading white gown by Dior.

Emily Blunt (Jordan Strauss/AP)

A Quiet Place actress Emily Blunt tapped into Nineties-inspired minimalism for her all-white look. The simple, close-fitting gown by Valentino had long detached sleeves, and was worn with pink earrings.

Halle Berry (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Daring leg slits are a constant trend on the red carpet, and actress Halle Berry modelled hers in a white gown with brown bedazzled rose detailing.

Mindy Kaling (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling wore a white outfit by Vera Wang, a designer known for her bridal gowns.

This was anything but a traditional wedding outfit, with spaghetti straps, cut-outs on the bodice, and detached sleeves emulating the sleeves from a men’s shirt.

Ariana DeBose (Jordan Strauss/AP)

West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose – who won the best supporting actress Oscar last year – wore a white Versace outfit for the event.

This dress was all about the details, with bejewelled geometric lines embroidered throughout, see-through sleeves, structured shoulders and a tulle train.

Eva Longoria (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria wore a bedazzled silver dress by Zuhair Murad.

With a plunging neckline and bell sleeves, it gave a glitzy update to a classic seventies style.

Zoe Saldana (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana wore a Fendi Couture outfit, tapping into the underwear as outerwear trend. The pale pink gown had thin straps and lace detailing, and she kept her hair simple and loose to top off the look.

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/AP)