From Cate Blanchett to Paul Mescal: The fashion of the 2023 Oscar nominees

(L-R) Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal on the red carpet

The 95th Academy Awards will kick off with a glittering red carpet and some of Hollywood’s most fashionable people are nominated.

Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal have shown off their style on the awards show circuit so far this season.

Here is a look back at their outfits from the Baftas, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards and more.

– Cate Blanchett

Nominated for her role in Todd Field’s film Tar, Blanchett’s fashion during awards season has had a meaningful message behind it.

Working with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also dresses Julia Roberts and Viola Davis, Blanchett’s outfits have put sustainability at the forefront.

Cate Blanchett at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

At the Critics’ Circle Film Awards in London on February 5, Blanchett wore a tailored black suit with sculptural electric blue arms by Alexander McQueen.

The actress has recently made a habit of rewearing outfits for environmental reasons – she first wore the custom-made suit to a premiere in 2019.

Cate Blanchett at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

For the EE Bafta Film Awards on February 19 – where Blanchett took home the award for best actress – she wore a reworked version of a black Maison Margiela gown she wore to the 2015 Oscars.

John Galliano designed the original dress, and was also responsible for the new iteration – adding padding to the shoulders for a more dramatic silhouette.

Blanchett continued this ethos throughout her awards show outfits – including the Giorgio Armani dress worn to the Sag Awards, which was made with repurposed lace left over from another dress.

– Michelle Yeoh

If Yeoh takes home the best actress gong on Sunday, she will be the first South Asian actor to win in that category.

While Yeoh’s style can be described as classic and glamorous, she is not afraid to take risks on the red carpet.

Michelle Yeoh at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Highlights from this awards season include a gauzy, see-through black trench coat-style gown by Alexander McQueen, worn to the Critics’ Circle Film Awards, and an experimental black gown with gold detailing by Schiaparelli to the Sag Awards.

Michelle Yeoh at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Yeoh went down the non-traditional route for the Baftas. Instead of a typical gown, she wore a blush-coloured Dior suit with caped sleeves.

– Paul Mescal

Nominated in the best actor category for his role in Aftersun, Mescal has been making waves on the red carpet.

Paul Mescal at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

While he is no stranger to a classic black tuxedo – as seen in a double-breasted black Gucci suit at the Baftas, paired with a 1930s Cartier brooch – he also has a more experimental side to his style.

He wore a cutting-edge slouchy Vivienne Westwood suit with a nautical-inspired striped Acne shirt to the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours event.

While he donned a long black Simone Rocha jacket to the Sag awards, complete with pearl and jewel detailing.

Paul Mescal at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours event (Suzan Moore/PA)

– Austin Butler

Nominated for best actor for his role in Elvis, Butler channels old Hollywood heartthrobs like James Dean on the red carpet.

Austin Butler at the Bafta Nominees’ Party (Ian West/PA)

His suits are often slightly oversized, yet still perfectly tailored – like the pinstriped Tom Ford ensemble he wore to the Bafta Nominees’ Party.

– Kerry Condon

Condon’s red carpet aesthetic is all about understated elegance.

Nominated for best supporting actress in The Banshees Of Inisherin, Condon’s Baftas outfit is a prime example of this.

Kerry Condon at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

She wore a shimmering Giorgio Armani Prive gown with a bejewelled strapless bodice, accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewels on the red carpet.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “I really love it when simplicity is a little elevated… The way that the dress is cut really reminds me of Nineties fashion – especially at the back, which is so beautiful – so there’s a nostalgic aspect to it.

“It’s very ladylike and reminds me of something you’d see at the Oscars back in the day, which I would have seen when growing up.”

– Angela Bassett

Nominated for supporting actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Bassett’s aesthetic embodies exuberant opulence.

Angela Bassett at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

To the Baftas she wore a bright lilac gown by Pamella Roland, with statement balloon sleeves.

Other standout outfits include the black, tiered Christian Siriano gown at the Critics Choice Awards, and the sunny yellow Giambattista Valli fishtail dress she wore to the Sag awards.

– Barry Keoghan

Up for the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin, Keoghan made a bold choice at the Baftas.

Barry Keoghan at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

He wore a crimson Alexander McQueen double-breasted suit with a white shirt and red trim.