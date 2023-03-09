Mystic Meg, The Sun’s longtime astrologer, dies aged 80

Mystic Meg

Mystic Meg, The Sun’s longtime astrologer, has died aged 80, according to the newspaper.

The astrologer – whose real name was Margaret Lake – wrote a horoscope column for The Sun for nearly 23 years.

On Thursday, the newspaper reported that she had died earlier that morning after being admitted to the hospital suffering from the flu.

Her longtime agent, Dave Shapland, told The Sun: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’