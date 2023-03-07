Notification Settings

Penelope Cruz, Zoe Saldana and Anna Wintour spotted at Chanel fashion show

ShowbizPublished:

A-listers were dressed by the French fashion house for the unveiling of its autumn/winter collection.

A host of famous faces descended on the front row for the latest Chanel fashion show, all of them clad in outfits from the designer label.

Penelope Cruz, who has been a Chanel ambassador for more than a decade, wore an A-line minidress decorated with feathers.

The Spanish actress teamed her tweed look with classic black court heels and a mini handbag.

Penelope Cruz (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Zoe Saldana looked chic in a black jumpsuit topped with a longline red and navy boucle coat.

The Avatar star accessorised her outfit with delicate gold jewellery and a black quilted bag.

Zoe Saldana (Scott Garfitt/AP)

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour chose a black double-breasted blazer that accentuated her waist, worn with a matching midi skirt and grey snakeskin-effect boots.

The fashion industry legend, 73, exited the show sporting her trademark oversized sunglasses.

Anna Wintour (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Jennie Kim from girl group Blackpink was also in attendance at the Paris Fashion Week show.

A Chanel ambassador since 2017, the K-pop star chose a strapless white jumpsuit with a skinny silver belt and black accessories.

Jennie from K-pop band Blackpink (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Black and white also dominated on the autumn/winter catwalk, where models paraded around a huge white camellia flower – a Chanel emblem – lit up with different colours.

British model and activist Adwoa Aboah walked the runway in a black coat, cardigan, knee-length shorts and heeled boots.

Adwoa Aboah (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Creative director Virginie Viard showed shorts of varying lengths, most styled with white lace tights, as well as statement knits embellished with camellias and A-line miniskirts.

Campaign photos revealed on social media referenced 1966 black and white film Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?

Statement knitwear on the autumn/winter Chanel catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

More colourful looks included pink jumpers and boucle skirt suits (a Chanel signature), plus maroon blazers and coats.

The collection featured pops of pink (Christophe Ena/AP)

In terms of eveningwear, sweeping gowns, embroidered maxi skirts and sequinned trousers were accessorised with statement earrings.

