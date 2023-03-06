Greg James to host new Channel 4 reality series from makers of The Traitors

Greg James

BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James is to host a new Channel 4 reality series from the makers of hit series The Traitors.

The game show, titled Rise And Fall, will see 16 members of the public, from all walks of life and ages, begin the game as equals but soon find themselves either in a position of power as a “ruler” or as part of the powerless as a “grafter”.

The set-up will reflect real-life power dynamics as the grafters survive in basic conditions in a basement while the rulers live in a penthouse.

We're so excited to announce that the lovely @gregjames is the #RiseandFall host! The brand-new reality show all about power and who can keep hold of it ? Coming soon to @Channel4 and All4 pic.twitter.com/Yh74UZIiA5 — Studio Lambert (@studiolambert) March 6, 2023

James will oversee the action as the grafters work to complete a series of physically demanding games and challenges to build a cash prize fund only the rulers can win.

The rulers must encourage the grafters to work harder, but if they push too hard they might find themselves toppled from power.

Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, which will be decided by the other players.

At the end of the game, only one ruler will have the chance of winning the prize fund.

James said: “I’ve been waiting a long time for a show like this to come along that I can get stuck into and be the ringleader of.

??NEWS ?? VERY excited about hosting brand new reality show #RiseAndFall Coming soon to @Channel4 and All 4… pic.twitter.com/tGm6ld7lXQ — Greg James (@gregjames) March 6, 2023

“It’s an amazingly mad idea and the contestants are going to make some incredible TV.

“It’s very exciting to launch something brand new on Channel 4 and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Let the power struggle begin.”

The series is being made by media firm Motion Content Group and production company Studio Lambert, which produced BBC One’s The Traitors.

An average of 3.3 million people tuned in to watch the finale of the BBC game show which saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle in the hope of winning big.

Studio Lambert’s Mike Cotton, Colin Whitaker, Kelly Lynn and Mark James will be executive producers on Rise And Fall, while Martin Oxley will represent for Motion Content Group.