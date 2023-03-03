Notification Settings

Area of Julian Sands’ disappearance closed by authorities due to avalanche risk

The Mount Baldy resort and popular nearby areas were ‘temporarily closed’ on Monday and would remain that way until further notice, authorities said.

Julian Sands at the 84th Academy Awards – British nominees reception

Authorities have temporarily closed tourist resorts in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains, where Julian Sands went missing, due to danger of avalanches.

The Mount Baldy resort and popular nearby areas were “temporarily closed” on Monday and would remain that way until further notice, authorities said.

Snow storms have battered the southern Californian region throughout the past week, almost two months on from when British actor Sands was first reported missing after setting out for a hike.

Though no evidence of Sands has yet been found, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department previously vowed to “bring closure” to his family.

Searches by both ground and air have been suspended while adverse weather conditions continue.

Angeles National Forest tweeted: “After major snowfall near steep mountainsides, there can be avalanche danger.

“The Mt Baldy area, including the Mt Baldy Resort and nearby popular areas for snow play, will remain temporarily closed until further notice due to avalanche danger.”

Last week, the sheriff’s department said the storm meant that further search efforts for Sands would be delayed “for some time”.

