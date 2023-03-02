Tommy Fury on boxing rematch with Jake Paul: ‘I will stop him’

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury said he will “stop” Jake Paul as he said he would agree to a boxing rematch with the social media star.

The bout between former Love Islander Fury, 23, and Paul, 26, came to a head on Sunday night as the younger boxer claimed victory due to a split decision from the judges in Saudi Arabia.

Fury dedicated the win to his partner Molly-Mae Hague, who he met on the fifth series of the hit ITV2 dating show, and their newborn daughter Bambi.

Jake Paul, right, and Tommy Fury ahead of their grudge match (PA)

YouTube star Paul complained of feeling sick and hurting his arm as their long-standing feud at Diriyah Arena came to an end after two previous scheduled meetings had to be cancelled.

Briton Fury claimed the new WBC Diriyah Belt and American Paul also said he would sign up for another bout.

Fury told Good Morning Britain (GMB) on Thursday: “The rematch is something that I’m definitely, definitely wanting because I believe in the rematch. I will stop him.

“I’ve never been eight rounds before so you’re just a bit wary of what it’s in your tank and how the fight’s going to go but now I’ve been in the ring with him once I know what to expect.”

Fury also said: “Jake Paul is a good guy. You know, at the end of the day we’ve (got to) do what we’ve (got to) do to sell the fight… That’s just business… There’s levels to this sport and I showed that I was levels above him.”

The reality star, who was defending an undefeated 8-0 professional record, will earn a place in the World Boxing Council cruiserweight rankings.

Paul’s perfect six-win record, which includes fights with MMA fighters Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, is over.

'I believe in the rematch. I will stop him.'@tommytntfury confirms he will take part in a rematch against @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/UKrJjbY11U — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 2, 2023

Fury has previously said he is determined to emulate his brother Tyson – who watched the bout in person along with their father John – by becoming a world champion.

He told GMB: “In our family, Tyson is the best but I’ve always said lightning does strike twice. That was my glimpse of glory and this is the start of my time at the top.”

Fury was also asked about what the reportedly millions of pounds in earnings from the fight means for his family – and said “everything in his career” is for his daughter.

He added: “Everything I do now is to make sure that she’s happy, a good life for herself but whatever I can do to make sure she has that is enough for me.”

'Love Island definitely works!'@tommytntfury says without @LoveIsland 'none of this would have been possible'. pic.twitter.com/suuDgRCYtc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 2, 2023

Hague, 23, did not join Fury in Saudi Arabia, instead following the result of the match at home.

Fury said: “It was a crazy feeling. I knew in the build-up that she would never be able to watch just because of how scared she gets for the fights.”

He dedicated his victory to Hague, who he called an “absolutely amazing mother” and the “best woman any man could ever ask for”, and Bambi.

Fury also said: “She’s done everything, all of the hard miles at the start.”