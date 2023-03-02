Fans given closer look at final season of Succession in full-length trailer

The cast of Succession

Fans of Succession have been given a closer look at the final season of the drama-fuelled hit show.

The upcoming, and last, series of the highly anticipated HBO drama, which follows the dysfunctional Roy family as they fight for control over a media empire, is set for release on March 26.

The latest full-length trailer opens with power-hungry patriarch Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, asking: “Why does everyone ask how I’m feeling?

“I got done a huge deal. I got the election. I got ATN. I’ve got plenty on my plate.”

The fourth season picks up after the Roy siblings’ failed coup and their father’s proposal to sell his global media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo to tech mogul Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

The trailer goes on to see Logan’s attempt to grow his power, with the continued help of Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen, and fan-favourite cousin Greg, played by Nicholas Braun.

At one point, Greg informs Tom that Logan is “on the floor” of the ATN newsroom, to which Tom says “explain to me what he’s doing”.

Greg replies: “He’s moseying, terrifyingly moseying. It’s like if Santa Clause was a hitman.”

The trailer continues to show further discussion among the Roy children – Kendall, Shiv and Roman – as they attempt to overthrow their father once again.

At one point, Roman, played by Kieran Culkin, tells Lukas: “We are going to grind you down man. We are sand in the gears.

“I hate you. Do you understand that?”

Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, is seen suggesting a new approach to his siblings, which would see them partner with Stewy Hosseini, played by Arian Moayed, Sandi Furness, portrayed by Hope Davis and Nan Pierce, played by Cherry Jones.

Despite their efforts, Logan seems unaffected by his children’s plans, at one point telling them: “I love you, but you are not serious people.”

Later Logan is seen detailing plans of his own, violently telling his ATN staff: “I’m going to build something bigger, faster, wilder.

“I want to kill the opposition. Cut their throats.

“We are pirates.”

The clip also gives further insight into the goings-on in Shiv’s strained marriage to Tom – with a frustrated Shiv, played by Sarah Snook, saying: “You want to clear the air? You’re a snake.”

To which Tom replies: “You have hurt me more than you could possibly imagine.”

Alongside the family drama, eldest child Connor, played by Alan Ruck, is still pursuing his presidential bid with the help of his partner and former escort Willa Ferreyra, portrayed by Justine Lupe.