Primal Scream to headline Connect Music Festival in Edinburgh

Primal Scream will headline the Connect Music Festival when it returns to Edinburgh later this year.

The band will present their breakthrough album Screamadelica and will be joined by fellow Scottish group Franz Ferdinand at the festival on Friday August 25.

The festival will take place from the Friday until Sunday August 27 at the Royal Highland Centre in the Scottish capital.

American four-piece Future Islands, House Gospel Choir, indie-electronic-pop group Confidence Man, along with London-based duo Jockstrap, Ethan P. Flynn, Glasgow punks Humour, Austrian duo Kruder & Dorfmeister, plus Irish DJ David Holmes and Glasgow-local Dija will also appear on Friday.

Franz Ferdinand will play the Connect festival in Edinburgh later this year (Ian West/PA)

On Saturday August 26, the festival will be headlined by Grammy and Brit Award nominated Fred Again, marking a third Scottish appearance.

Edinburgh band Young Fathers, Irish singer-songwriter Roisin Murphy, Friendly Fires, Muna, Kelly Lee Owens, Biig Piig plus Free Love will also appear on the Saturday.

Finally, on Sunday, American indie-rock supergroup boygenius, featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, will be closing the festival. Along with Sunday’s headliners, Arab Strap, Raye, Public Service Broadcasting, English rock band The Lightning Seeds, Olivia Dean and Christian Lee Hutson will take to the stage.

Now in its second year, Connect has added an expansion to the camping area allowing festival-goers to bring their own tent, along with boutique and pre-pitched tents plus an area for live-in vehicles.

Tickets for children under 12 will also be available for entry to the festival.

Katt Lingard, festival manager, said: “After such a fantastic festival in 2022, we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to an even bigger and bolder edition this summer.

“We have an unrivalled programme of music, acclaimed comedy and an expanded wellbeing schedule. We’re opening our doors to families, with dedicated entertainment for children of all ages, and adding a fantastic artisan food destination.

“Connect really is a unique event in Scotland, bringing together everything that’s great about live music, being outdoors and I really feel we’ve created something so much bigger than the sum of its parts.