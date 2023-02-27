Love Island’s Casey and Claudia make a final call on their relationship

Love Island 2021

Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty call an end to their relationship after he received a literal pie in the face from a host of female contestants due to mistreating his former partner.

A previous shock recoupling saw new bombshell Rosie Seabrook, 24, chose to pair up with recruitment consultant Casey, 26, leaving Claudia, 28, feeling second best.

Tensions among the love triangle were brought to a boiling point during Monday’s episode as the classic Snog, Marry, Pie challenge returned – which revealed the islanders’ true feelings about the other contestants as they had to choose one contestant to kiss, one to marry and one to pie in the face.

Casey chose to kiss Rosie, describing her as a “rocket” and admitted that he does find her attractive, while he pied Samie Elishi.

However, he opted to marry Claudia saying: “She’s amazing and deserves way better than me and doesn’t deserve to be an option.”

During Rosie’s turn, she kissed Casey back as she agreed that she also found him “very attractive”.

Whereas Claudia chose to kiss new bombshell Keanan Brand as she felt he had made her feel “so special since he walked in” and married Tom Clare for having her back in the villa.

The huge pile of cream says it all #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7UZhW2rgTa — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 27, 2023

All the other girls then helped her lather her pie in cream and before she pied Casey in the face, she said: “You can’t have your cake and eat it and I will be no-one’s option.”

A number of the other female islanders also chose to pie Casey in support of Claudia including Lana Jenkins, Tanya Manhenga and Sanam Harrinanan.

Casey’s close friends Will Young and Tom also chose to snog or marry Claudia to support her during the relationship turbulence.

Later in the evening, Claudia and Casey had a private chat where they could both be honest about how they were feeling.

Reflecting on spending time with Rosie, Casey said: “It’s taken me two or three days to get to know her well enough to make the decision and I didn’t want to make it in the first couple of days when I didn’t know and that’s why I’m having this conversation now.”

Claudia replied: “You are a nice guy and I get that but I’ve thought about it so much in my head.

“I could tell from the day when you first met her, I knew where your head was going to go and you knew where your head was going to go but I just feel like (you should) own up to it and maybe just an apology or something from you would have been nice.”

After they argued about how he handled the situation, he admitted: “I’m honestly sorry if you felt pushed aside but for me, there is more of a connection there with Rosie.

“I’m really, really sorry and that’s the thing I feel worse about is how you feel and how it’s made you feel.”

Claudia replied: “I’m a big girl I can take it. I definitely worth it for somebody else.”

Before walking away, she added: “It’s just so hard for me because I genuinely really liked you and now I’m just going to have to deal with watching a guy I like, like someone else and that hard. It’s very difficult.”