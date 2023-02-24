New Simon Armitage poem to mark 100 years of Flying Scotsman

?️ A new exhibition has opened at the Danum Gallery in Doncaster to celebrate 100 years of Flying Scotsman.

The original watercolours from Michael Morpurgo & Foreman's book, Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever, are on display now!

