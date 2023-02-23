Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones to play first festival with new band at Black Deer

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones will make his first festival performance with his new band by joining the Black Deer Festival line-up.

Jones and Far From Saints, which he set up with Patty Lynn of The Wind And The Wave, will play at the independent music event which celebrates Americana music in June.

His Welsh rock band Stereophonics topped the UK charts with 2005 single Dakota, have had eight number one albums and are known for the songs Just Looking, Maybe Tomorrow, C’est La Vie and Have A Nice Day.

Last month, Far From Saints released Let’s Turn This Back Around and are set to debut their new Americana album at Black Deer Festival.

Jones said: “Really looking forward to getting on stage and performing these brand-new Far From Saints songs in front of a new audience – and we will be in the company of some amazing Americana artists.

“The festival is set to be a fantastic weekend and we can’t wait.”

The Pretenders will also play the Americana festival in June (Ian West/PA)

The Pretenders, who were formed in England in March 1978 by American and English musicians, and are fronted by US singer and guitarist Chrissie Hynde, also join the festival.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and has recorded UK number ones with the single Brass In Pocket in 1979 and album Pretenders in 1980.

The other acts announced on Thursday include Grammy-winner Lukas Nelson, who performs with a band as Lukas Nelson And Promise Of The Real, country musician Steve Earle, Americana duo Bear’s Den, American singer-songwriter Kurt Vile and his indie rock band The Violators, Americana band Midlake and folk rock band This Is The Kit.

Previously, American blues singer, guitarist and 13-time Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt, Arizona-based Indie band Calexico and Canadian singer-songwriter and activist Allison Russell were among those scheduled for the festival.