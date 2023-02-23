Notification Settings

Sam Smith teases appearance in Sex And The City sequel show

ShowbizPublished:

The Grammy-winning singer shared two pictures of themselves on the set of the US show on Wednesday.

Sam Smith on the Graham Norton Show – London
Sam Smith has teased their appearance in the upcoming series of Sex And The City reboot show, And Just Like That.

The Grammy-winning singer shared two pictures of themselves on the set of the US show in New York on Wednesday.

And Just Like That reunited original franchise stars Sarah Jessica Parker, as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon, as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis, as Charlotte York.

The romantic comedy drama jumps 20 years in the characters’ lives and follows them taking on a “new chapter” as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

An Instagram post, shared by both And Just Like That and Smith, showed the singer sitting outside a trailer.

“Up to something unholy onset,” they captioned the photo, in reference to their recent hit song.

Smith’s involvement in the show comes after Parker also revealed the return of actor John Corbett to the Sex And The City follow-up.

Corbett’s character, furniture designer Aiden Shaw, became a love interest for Parker after first appearing in season three of Sex And The City.

The original series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

And Just Like that first aired on HBO in December 2021 and was renewed for a second season in March 2022.

