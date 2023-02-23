Fallout from Love Island’s Movie Night continues

Love Island logo

The fallout from Love Island’s Movie Night has continued.

Thursday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating saw further drama unfold between Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad, and yet more mixed emotions from Jessie Wynter over Will Young.

After the girls were given the opportunity to watch the Free Willy clip, personal trainer and influencer Jessie, 26, said “I don’t know how to feel” after seeing exactly what farmer and TikTok star Will, 23, got up to with bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

Can Will and Jessie get past this? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AVQxYgzm6S — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 23, 2023

Following the controversial Movie Night segment, which began during Wednesday evening’s episode, Will and Jessie took to the villa’s terrace for a chat, with Will saying: “I’m really sorry you had to see that.”

To which a conflicted Jessie replied: “I don’t respect the downplaying and the trying to dance around it.”

Will then told his long-term love interest: “It’s all in your court Jessie, only you can decide whether you want this or you’re willing to forgive me and move on.”

Things began to look up for couple after Jessie said: “I want to work through this.”

Later in the episode, the couple agreed they would “stick at it” after Will told Jessie she needed to tell him if she was “losing hope”.

Elsewhere, 23-year-old biomedical student Tanya and 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq continued to struggle to work through their issues that began after Tanya brought back bombshell Martin Akinola from Casa Amor.

As Movie Night ended, a frustrated Shaq told the male islanders: “I cant lie, I feel like she’s a liar, I feel like she’s full of shit.”

Shaq then left the villa to gather his thoughts, where he grew tearful while being comforted by Tom Clare.

Later, Shaq and Tanya sat down at the fire pit to talk, with Tanya saying: “It feels like you don’t believe that I love you and you don’t believe the things that I tell you.”

Shaq asked Tanya: “Do you love me? Look me dead in the eye, I’m asking you seriously.”

? Double bombshell allert! ? Rosie and Keanan are ready to turn some heads #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HlGERuShpC — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 23, 2023

To which she replied: “The fact that you’re asking me that question… You don’t trust me.”

Shaq responded: “Because I haven’t done anything for you to ever doubt my trust. You have to give me time to get over the situation and you have to give us time to build the trust back, is that not fair enough?”

As Thursday’s episode drew to a close, viewers discovered that two new bombshells will be entering the villa during Friday’s programme.

Rosie Seabrook, a 24-year-old industry placement adviser from Buckinghamshire, and 24-year-old professional rugby player Keanan Brand from Wigan will surprise the islanders in an attempt to shake things up further.