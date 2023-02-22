Spencer Matthews and his mother attend premiere of documentary Finding Michael

Spencer and Jane Matthews at Finding Michael premiere – London

Spencer Matthews and his mother were reunited at the premiere of the Made In Chelsea star’s new documentary film: Finding Michael.

The film, commissioned by Disney+, details the emotional story of Matthews’ attempt to retrace the steps of his older brother Michael – who disappeared on Mount Everest in 1999.

Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to summit Everest at the age of 22, but disappeared on the mountain just three hours later.

Finding Michael shows the Made In Chelsea star’s attempt to find his brother and bring his body home from Mount Everest (Belinda Jiao/PA)

23 years on, Finding Michael shows Matthews’ journey to follow in his brother’s footsteps in an attempt to find him and bring his body home.

Heading up the expedition team is Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja – the world record holder for climbing all 14 mountains over 8,000 metres the fastest.

The pair face unexpected and extreme challenges as well as intense time pressures when the weather closes in, during their expedition.

Bear Grylls (left) is executive producer of the film, which sees Matthews (centre) and Nims Purja (right) attempt to follow the footsteps of Michael Matthews (Belinda Jiao/PA)

The feature-length documentary was directed by Tom Beard and executive produced by TV presenter and survivalist Bear Grylls.

Matthews was joined by both Grylls and Purja at the London premiere of Finding Michael on Tuesday.

Spencer Matthews with his mother Jane attending the premiere of the documentary, Finding Michael (Belinda Jiao/PA)

His mother Jane Matthews and wife Vogue Williams were also present at the event.

Reality star Williams is known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Stepping Out, and worked with Grylls in 2015 on his series Bear Grylls: Mission Survive – which she subsequently won.

Matthews’ wife Vogue Williams also attended the event (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Finding Michael was developed by Shine TV, with The Natural Studios attached as co-producers.