First peak at Niamh Algar in medical drama Malpractice revealed

MALPRACTICE (1)

The first image of Niamh Algar in the medical drama Malpractice has been released.

The 30-year-old Irish actress, who was nominated for both a TV Bafta last year for Deceit and a 2021 film Bafta for Calm With Horses, is starring in the five-part ITV “cat and mouse thriller” series alongside Rome star James Purefoy.

Directed by Bafta-nominated Philip Barantini, known for Boiling Point, and written by former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, it will tell the story of a “damaged doctor” who is “caught up in a dangerous conspiracy”.

Niamh Algar plays Dr Lucinda Edwards in the upcoming ITV series (Ian West/PA)

Algar, also known for her roles in the comedy drama show Pure and sci-fi series Raised By Wolves along with the 2022 film The Wonder which starred Florence Pugh, plays Dr Lucinda Edwards who has a patient die at the end of a nightmare shift.

It will see the character Sir Anthony Owusu, the father of Edith Owusu who died following an overdose, demand an investigation as Dr Edward’s medical supervisor Dr Leo Harris supports her.

Sir Anthony is played by Brian Bovell, known for Crime and Andor, while Pennyworth actor Purefoy takes on the part of Dr Harris.

James Purefoy also stars in the medical drama (Ian West/PA)

An inquiry into Edith’s death is also led by two doctors including a former colleague, played by Jordan Kouame, who thinks the death was unavoidable.

Another practitioner, played by Irish actress Helen Behan – known for The Virtues with Stephen Graham, believes there is more to Dr Edwards’s behaviour.

In the midst, Algar’s character also has marriage difficulties with her husband Tom, played by Vigil star Lorne MacFadyen.

The cast also includes Hannah Walters, from Boiling Point and Time, in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Another Me actress Priyanka Patel as Dr Rayma Morgan, and Poldark’s Tristan Sturrock.