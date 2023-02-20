Dan Walker recovering at home after being ‘battered and bruised’ in bike crash

Dan Walker

Dan Walker said he is recovering at home after being “battered and bruised” in a bike crash on Monday morning.

Sharing an image of himself with bruises and giving a thumbs up, the 45-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter added that he had no memory of being hit by a car.

Walker told his Instagram followers: “Just got home from hospital. Battered and bruised but – amazingly – nothing broken.

“Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics & police around me.”

He also thanked the police, NHS and ambulance services for helping him and said none of his bones were broken as he shared pictures of his injured face and hands, his dog and the nurse who treated him in hospital.

Walker added: “The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so – if you’re on a bike – get one on your head.

“Smashed my watch & phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here.

“Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by a gorgeous, furry, tired nurse at the end of the sofa.”