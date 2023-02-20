Calum Scott and Jax Jones surprise Love Islanders with an intimate gig

The Brit Awards 2023

DJ Jax Jones and singer-songwriter Calum Scott will be surprising Love Islanders with an intimate performance in the latest episode.

The duo stage a live show of their new single Whistle before one of the villa’s residents takes to the stage for an unexpected announcement.

Before his first performance on the ITV reality dating show, Scott told the PA news agency that he was finding it “quite daunting” and “really exciting”.

When asked what it would be like to play such an intimate gig, he added: “It’ll be a bit weird but I’ve done stranger gigs, It’s fine.

“I remember when I very first sat down when my sister entered me for my very first competition up in Hull, I sang at a working man’s club and there was about eight people in there.

Jax Jonesvwill perform the new single Whistle with Calum Scott (Richard Belzer/PA)

“So I suppose it’s going to be kind of the same, just a lot nicer working man’s club in South Africa.”

Scott, who rose to fame as a Britain’s Got Talent contestant, was Brit-nominated in 2017 for British single of the year for Dancing On My Own and this year for the best international song of the year prize Where Are You Now with DJ Lost Frequencies.

Elsewhere on Love Island, Tanya Manhenga pays a late night visit to Shaq Muhammad, who she had been coupled with during the beginning of the series until Casa Amor.

After meeting bombshell Martin Akinola, she decided to return to the villa with him, leaving 24-year-old airport security officer Shaq single.

In Monday’s episode, 23-year-old biomedical sciences student Tanya tapped Shaq’s shoulder to get his attention while he was sleeping alone downstairs, hinting at a development in their relationship.

The Casa Amor recouplings also continue to reverberate for former partners Olivia Hawkins and 24-year-old teacher Kai Fagan, who previously both opted to recouple with new arrivals.

Actress and ring girl Olivia, 27, said: “I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings.

“Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from.”

?FIRST LOOK? Martin's got his concerns about Tanya and Shaq, but the mood changes when a VIP touches down in the villa! #LoveIsland #ad pic.twitter.com/B5gY2fXZCp — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 20, 2023

Kai replied they are both happy with their partners Sanam Harrinanan and Maxwell Samuda.



Olivia added: “But that’s not the point I’m getting at, you’ve said these things and I was really hurt at the fire pit when you called me fake.

“That’s not the person I thought I knew, they’re very strong things to say… I do expect an apology for those comments.”

Kai said: “I’m not apologising for anything… that’s how I felt at the time.”