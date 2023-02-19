Notification Settings

Sparkly statement garments reign supreme on Baftas red carpet

ShowbizPublished:

Ariana DeBose, Alison Hammond and Lashana Lynch were among the celebrities inspired by sparkles.

Ariana DeBose and Alison Hammond

Celebrities were keen to have a bit of fun on the red carpet, with sparkling metallic looks taking over.

Whether it was subtle sparkles or all-out glam, everyone from Viola Davis to Alison Hammond got in on the trend.

Davis wore a custom look by Stella McCartney: a striking purple gown with a cape attached.

Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch (Ian West/PA)

On first look, Matilda actor Lashana Lynch’s dove grey outfit by Fendi – with a high neck and long sleeves – seemed quite subdued.

But she added glamour with a sparkling Bulgari serpent necklace dangling down her back and silver jewels studded on her face.

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose (Ian West/PA)

West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose had a muted take on sparkles, in a subtly bejewelled nude outfit by Fendi. It was almost entirely sheer, except for a skin-coloured bodysuit underneath.

Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim (Ian West/PA)

Nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, Sheila Atim channelled futuristic fashion in her Bafta look.

The silver column dress by Prada had jewelled detailing, and was accessorised with a layered diamond necklace, diamond drop earrings and a lilac buzzcut.

Alison Hammond
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Alison Hammond was hosting the Bafta Studio – an access-all-areas experience – and got glammed up in black sparkles for the event.

Vick Hope
Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

Taking on red carpet presenting duties, Vick Hope wore a body fitting KYHA Studios gown in glittering cobalt blue.

