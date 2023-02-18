Notification Settings

Maya Jama sits front row at London Fashion Week

ShowbizPublished:

The Love Island presenter was watching David Koma’s runway show.

Models on the runway at David Koma

Maya Jama was among the famous faces watching designer David Koma’s latest collection at London Fashion Week.

She wore a minidress with metallic detailing from Koma’s spring/summer 2023 collection, and sat next to model Jourdan Dunn – who wore black sequinned trousers with a matching jacket.

Koma held his autumn/winter presentation on the 11th floor of an East London skyscraper, with views out to St Paul’s Cathedral.

Georgian designer Koma, who is based in London, is fast becoming a celebrity favourite with his glamorous designs.

His autumn/winter collection was daring, with models baring lots of skin and wearing thigh-high leather boots. The colour palette was mainly black, with splashes of bright red, purple and yellow.

A model backstage at David Koma
Sharp tailoring at David Koma (Jeff Wood/PA)

There was an emphasis on Eighties-inspired masculine tailoring with crisp white shirts, black ties and blazers with power shoulders. Some models even held bedazzled fake cigarettes as accessories.

These were paired with more feminine elements, such as feather boas, furry accents and crystal detailing.

A model on the David Koma catwalk
Splashes of colour on the runway (Jeff Moore/PA)

There were also motorcycle-inspired aspects to the collection, with models in moto jackets and skin-tight, shiny black leather trousers.

The designer has made a name for himself with ultra-sexy outfits, often with figure-hugging silhouettes and silver embellishments.

Model on the runway at David Koma
Koma amped up the sex appeal (Jeff Moore/PA)

He has been worn by pop stars including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez, as well as models like Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.

Koma was responsible for Beyoncé’s neon green gown with sequins and feathers, worn to open the 2022 Oscars.

He normally goes for maximum drama in his catwalk presentations – having previously shown at the London Aquatics Centre, with models walking along a raised platform in the pool.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

