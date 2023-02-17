Viewers to get behind-the-scenes access to Ant and Dec in new documentary

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

A new documentary is set to give viewers behind-the-scenes access to Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as they film Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

With a working title of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Screens, the one-off programme from ITV will offer an exclusive look at what goes into creating the Geordie duo’s popular Saturday evening entertainment show.

Speaking about the hour-long documentary, which is expected to air this spring, McPartlin, 47, said: “We are really excited to lift the curtain a little on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Looking forward to this one! Behind the Screens: Saturday Night Takeaway is coming soon to @ITV ? https://t.co/1XDvlmHhZv — antanddec (@antanddec) February 17, 2023

“We’ll have footage of all the ups and downs, the last-minute dramas that come with making a weekly live entertainment show.

“Believe me, there are lots of dramas that happen behind the scenes.”

The crew behind the upcoming documentary will be immersed within the Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway production team, allowing them to capture the inner workings of the show.

Donnelly, 47, said: “We love watching fly on the wall shows like Drive To Survive which goes behind the scenes of F1, so thought it could be really fun to allow the cameras to see how we make Saturday Night Takeaway.

“I’d love to see behind the screens on more entertainment shows.”

The programme will see presenting duo McPartlin and Donnelly offer audiences “a unique up close and personal view of their work, with unprecedented access to everything that happens months, weeks and seconds before they go live to the nation”, according to ITV.

The documentary will also chart the highs and lows of creating a prime-time entertainment show and give a glimpse of “all of the dramas, challenges and triumphs that unfold when on air”.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway first aired in 2002 and has been on screens since, aside from during a hiatus between 2009 and 2013.

Confirmed: The multi award-winning Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns live to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 25 February for the happiest ninety minutes of the week. Details > https://t.co/884y6I0Fog pic.twitter.com/K21X9NHMfU — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) February 15, 2023

The programme will return for 2023 on February 25, with Joe Wicks, Claudia Winkleman, Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark among the famous faces to set feature in the upcoming series.

The series features a variety of segments, with some of the most popular including I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear, On Air Dares and Singalong Live.

The show also frequently offers huge giveaways for audience members and viewers at home, with fan-favourite Win The Ads.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has proved immensely popular, scooping multiple National Television Awards and Baftas.

Last month, it was confirmed that McPartlin and Donnelly have extended their exclusive relationship with ITV for a further three years.

The extension of the pair’s contract will see them celebrate 25 years of working with the broadcaster after they were first signed by ITV in August 1998.