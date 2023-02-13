S Club 7 to celebrate 25th anniversary with reunion tour

S Club 7

S Club 7 have announced they are reuniting for a UK tour later this year in celebration of their 25th anniversary.

The seven-piece pop group were originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998 and produced hits including Reach For The Stars, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

In 2003 they disbanded but briefly came back together in 2014 to perform a medley of their best-known songs for the BBC Children In Need appeal.

Their new UK and Ireland arena reunion tour will see all the original seven members – Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole and Tina Barrett – back together.

The band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again.

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long. Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done.

“We hope everyone can join us for one big party.”

They will open their 11-date tour on October 13 in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena before continuing to cities including Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

The O2 in London will be the last stop on the tour on October 28.

The group rose to fame after starring in their own BBC TV series, Miami 7.

During their five years together they produced four studio albums with their debut, S Club, launching in 1999.

They followed this up with the chart-topper 7 in 2000, Sunshine in 2001 and Seeing Double in 2002.

The group also achieved number one status on a number of tracks including Never Had A Dream Come True and Have You Ever.

After they called it a day, band members went on to explore other pursuits, with Stevens launching a solo music career and competing on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice.

O’Meara also released solo music and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.