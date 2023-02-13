Love Island relationships to be tested to their limits as Casa Amor returns

Love Island 2021

Relationships within the Love Island villa are set to be tested to their limits as the girls get to know the new male bombshells in Casa Amor and six new female bombshells enter to tempt the original boys.

Sunday’s episode saw the girls leaving their current partners behind in the main house as they ran off to the infamous second villa.

They will now get to know the new line-up which includes Frankie Davey, 22, Kain Reed, 21, Ryan Weekley, 22, Maxwell Samuda, 23, Bayley Mummery, 25 and Martin Akinola, 27.

In Monday’s episode, the male bombshells are quick to compliment the girls with Martin telling them: “You lot look gorgeous”, while Kain adds: “You are all my type.”

Talk turns to the boys in the main villa as Bayley asks: “Which ones of you are ‘wifed off’ already then?”

Tanya Manhenga explains her situation, saying: “I’m coupled up with Shaq (Muhammad), me and him have been like this from the beginning” as she crosses her fingers before going on to say: “We’ve kind of left it on ‘we will see’.”

When asked about her partner back in the villa, Olivia Hawkins jokes “I’ve forgotten his name” before clarifying it would take “a lot” to turn her head from Kai Fagan.

Later on, they hold a party in Casa Amor which sees the girls dancing and chatting with the boys.

During this time, Martin takes the opportunity to get to know Tanya and he tells her: “You’ve not really had a proper test.”

Tanya asks whether he thinks he is her test to which he replies: “I’m the exam, the main event and I feel like you know it, too.”

Meanwhile, Kain tells Lana Jenkins: “If I had to describe my type, it’s you to a T.”

Elsewhere, Jessie Wynter, who is currently coupled up with Will Young, tells new arrival Frankie: “If someone was going to top Will it would have to be next level.”

Frankie appears to have confidence in his chances as he replies: “It would just have to be Frankie.”

Maxwell asks Olivia if he would be wasting his time if he wanted to get to know her, to which she replies: “No you’re not wasting your time, you’re an attractive guy and definitely my type.”

As they party in Casa Amor, the boys in the main villa pick up on the music which makes Kai admit: “It makes me miss them being able to hear them.”

While Will Young jokes: “Sorry, can they turn that down a little bit?”

However, the boys left behind in the main villa get a shock the next morning as six new bombshell girls arrive.

Sammy James, 27, Layla Al-Momani, 28, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, 25, Lydia Karakyriakou, 22, Sanam Harrinanan, 24, and Lynda Flix, 22, make their dramatic entrance with Sammy being the first to open the door into the garden as she says: “Hey boys, we heard you were alone!”

After they all introduce themselves, Casey O’Gorman and Shaq give the girls a guided tour of the villa.

New arrival Lydia is quick to test the waters with Casey as she asks him: “Is that where you’re going to be making me my coffee in the morning, Casey?”