Vanessa Hudgens announces engagement to Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has announced that she and partner Cole Tucker are engaged.

The former High School Musical star said she “couldn’t be happier” as she shared the news online on Thursday.

Hudgens first announced her relationship with Major League Baseball star Tucker on Instagram in 2021.

Tucker reportedly proposed late last year, but the post is the first official confirmation shared by the couple.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she wrote, sharing a picture of them together as well as one of her ring.

She has previously shared multiple pictures of herself on Tucker online, expressing her happiness and gratitude to him as a partner.

Since starring in the popular Disney franchise with Zac Efron, the US singer and actress has appeared in films including Bad Boys For Life and Tick, Tick…Boom!.

She previously dated Efron as well as Oscar-nominated actor Austin Butler.

As well as her roles in film, Hudgens has released two studio albums; V and Identified, in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

Last year she took on host duties at both the MTV Movie and TV awards and the red-carpet of the 94th Academy Awards.