Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin to co-host 16th annual Women In Film event

ShowbizPublished:

The star of Coda will be joined by fellow Oscar-winner, screenwriter Sian Heder as co-host at the ceremony next month.

Marlee Matlin at WE Day 2016 – London
Marlee Matlin at WE Day 2016 – London

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin will co-host the 16th annual Women In Film event, it has been announced.

The star of Coda, will be joined by fellow Oscar-winner, screenwriter Sian Heder as co-host at the ceremony next month.

WIF is the only event celebrating all the women nominated for Academy Awards, and will take place just two days before the 95th Oscars on March 12.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Matlin will be joined by fellow Oscar-winner, screenwriter Sian Heder as co-host at WIF the ceremony next month (Ian West/PA)

This year 65 women are set to be honoured for their roles both in front and behind the camera, and toasts will be made to the accomplishments of all women in entertainment.

Since 2008, the WIF annual event has celebrated the belief that collaboration between women, behind and in front of the camera, is the best way to ensure more films are made by and for women.

The 16th annual ceremony is due to take place on March 10 at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News