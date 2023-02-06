Pamela Anderson says memoir and documentary were ‘a family project’

The Fashion Awards 2017 – London

Pamela Anderson has revealed that her recently released memoir and documentary were a “family project”, the creation of which was “very therapeutic”.

The 55-year-old Canadian model and actress, who rose to fame as the star of hit 90s drama series Baywatch, released Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story and autobiography Love, Pamela last week.

Speaking to The One Show via video link from Toronto, Anderson explained her sons’ involvement in her recent projects, saying: “Every day is a surprise, Brandon [Anderson’s son] has just taken on everything, kind of as a family legacy project and said ‘Mum this is really important.

How Pamela's sons play a big role in her book and helping @PamelaAnderson confront her personal trauma.#TheOneShow ? https://t.co/JXBoGqpxf6 #LovePamela pic.twitter.com/CnaCmM2hte — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 6, 2023

“‘I think your story is inspirational, I think you taking back the narrative is great and people would love it’.

“So it’s just been incredible to see how well spoken they are and how articulate they are about everything they’ve gone through. They didn’t have any easy childhood either, watching a divorce and different marriages.

“So to see them also put the pieces together for themselves, it was great for all of us. It was a family project.”

Anderson shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with her ex-husband and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

She went on to tell presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas that the process was “very therapeutic” but revealed that she “didn’t want to know anything about the documentary” and instead gave complete access to her archive and diaries and predominately focused on writing her memoir.

When asked about how she feels she was treated during the height of her career by interviewers and talk show hosts, Anderson said: “At the time I was just trying to get through it.”

"I just thought, this is how it is and I've just got to get through it" How @PamelaAnderson managed to make it through her tough journey with the press attention on her body.#TheOneShow ? https://t.co/JXBoGqpxf6 #LovePamela pic.twitter.com/GgqQTb7BKT — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 6, 2023

She went on: “I’m glad things have changed. I’m not complaining. I don’t feel like a victim.

“I feel like I had such great opportunities, I just had to be strong, and I had to be wise and keep myself safe.

“And that’s what I encourage in my book too, I’m just letting people know that you can get through all these things and paint the picture of your own life and happiness is a choice…

“I just felt like there’s no reason to be bitter or sad because then the perpetrators and people in your life, then they win.”