Liam Payne says Harry Styles ‘deserves every millisecond’ of win at Grammys

Liam Payne said his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles “deserves every millisecond” to enjoy his Grammys success.

Styles, 29, won album of the year and best pop vocal album for his third studio album, Harry’s House, at the 65th awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

After the win, Payne shared a picture of Styles on Instagram with his Grammy on Monday and wrote: “Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned.

“God bless you brother congratulations.”

Payne, 29, and Styles, along with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, all now with solo careers, rose to fame on The X Factor when they formed the boy band group One Direction in 2010.

Six years later, after becoming one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours, they were put on indefinite hiatus. Malik had already left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

Horan also shared an Instagram story on Monday saying he was “very proud” of Styles’s wins.

(left to right) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction before their indefinite hiatus in 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

At the Grammys, Styles said in the winners’ room after the ceremony that he was “overwhelmed” but “so grateful” to receive the award, and that the album had been “for my friends”.

During the ceremony, he also performed his hit song As It Was, which was nominated for song of the year and record of the year, but lost out to Bonnie Raitt and Lizzo respectively.

On stage, Styles wore a long tasselled silver shirt, with matching trousers, and was joined by a troupe of dancers for a neatly choreographed routine on a separate rotating stage piece.

Harry’s House spent six weeks at number one in the UK charts – surpassing One Direction’s Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made In The AM.

In 2021, his second studio album Fine Line earned him a best pop vocal album nod and he was nominated for best music video nods for Adore You at the Grammys.

Styles received his first Grammy that year for best pop solo performance for Watermelon Sugar.