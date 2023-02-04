Celebrities impress with powerful renditions on The Masked Singer

Jacket Potato, Fawn and Phoenix have kept their identities well-hidden while impressing with spectacular performances on The Masked Singer.

The ITV show will see a double elimination on Saturday, while the five remaining acts will sail through to next week’s semi-final.

Fawn opened the show with an upbeat rendition of Sigma’s Changing, with guest panellist Stephen Mulhern, who admitted he is a “huge fan” and has “never missed an episode” of the show, thinking the celebrity was Liz McClarnon from girl group Atomic Kitten.

Judge Mo Gilligan said he was “absolutely fawning in love with you”, before guessing the act was Canadian singer-songwriter Shania Twain.

Davina McCall guessed it could be Disney star Bella Thorne, while Rita Ora suggested it was TV presenter Cat Deeley or Anne Robinson – and Jonathan Ross thought it might be Coronation Street star Kym Marsh.

Rhino delivered a powerful rendition of Ariana Grande’s Into You for their performance while dressed as a cowboy.

Based on the wanted clue, judge Ora guessed it could be singer Max George from British band The Wanted while Ross opted to pick former The X Factor winner James Arthur.

Comedian Gilligan went for Take That’s Jason Orange following a clue about a reunion, while Mulhern thought it could be US actor Ben Stiller – given the Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn clues.

In a Masked Singer first, Jacket Potato took to the stage playing a golden guitar while performing Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac while boxes of potatoes danced around them.

The audience and judges took to their feet during the performance, with TV presenter McCall describing it as “epic” and “electrifying” before guessing it was Elvis Costello.

Gilligan thought it could be Vic Reeves while Ora suggested it was Eric Clapton, who she said was playing in her household growing up.

Mulhern said he was going to put his neck on the line and guess it was EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, and Ross believed it was singer-songwriter Captain Sensible.

Phoenix closed the performances on the show, impressing with a rendition of It’s Not Unusual by Sir Tom Jones.

Gilligan thought the celebrity could be Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke because the performance was so “flamboyant”, while Ross suggested it could be Paddy McGuinness who starred in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights sitcom.