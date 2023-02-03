Searches for Julian Sands continue ‘intermittently’ as efforts reach third week

Julian Sands at 84th Academy Awards – British nominees reception

Aerial divisions in southern California have continued to patrol the skies “intermittently” in the search for Julian Sands, as efforts to find the British actor reached the third-week mark.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said such efforts would normally be downgraded to a “passive search” after 10 days, but that plans had been extended, as ongoing bad weather continued to hamper operations.

Sands, 65, was reported missing on January 13, after he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains.

Numerous searches for the actor have since been undertaken on foot and by air by both local and state-level agencies.

Sands, 65, was reported missing on January 13, after he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy region of the San Gabriel mountains (Ian West/PA)

On Friday, three weeks on from his disappearance, the sheriff’s department said conditions continued to be problematic.

“Julian Sands has now been missing for three weeks,” a spokesman told the PA news agency.

“Our Aviation Division continues to patrol that area, intermittently, in search of Mr Sands.

“Typically, we search for 10 days before downgrading to a passive search. In this case, with the weather precluding a continuous search, we extended those plans.

“While weather and mountain conditions continue to be an issue, we will resume ground searches once weather conditions permit and as the snow melts.”

Authorities have previously used a Recco device, which is able to detect electronics and credit cards, in the hopes of establishing a more exact area in which to focus search efforts.

Last weekend, after searches reached the two week mark, Sand’s hiking partner and friend Kevin Ryan told PA that it was obvious “something has gone wrong” but that the actor’s advanced experience and skill would “hopefully” see his safe return.

It comes following news that the brother of Sands’ ex-wife, Sarah Sands, has died.