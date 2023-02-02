BBC blames ‘challenging times financially’ as Autumnwatch is cancelled

Chris Packham

Autumnwatch has been cancelled by the BBC as it seeks to “focus” its resources on content that has “the highest impact”.

The broadcaster said it planned to invest more money into sister programmes Springwatch and Winterwatch as they attract larger audiences.

A statement said: “These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact.

“Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.