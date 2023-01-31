Miley Cyrus ‘endlessly grateful’ to fans after new single remains at number one

Miley Cyrus at Glastonbury Festival 2019 – Day 5

Miley Cyrus says she is “endlessly thankful” to her fans, after her latest single Flowers continued to top global charts.

The US singer said it was a “pleasure” to create music that was “connecting in such a positive way”.

Flowers, which is the lead track from her upcoming eighth studio album, was released on January 13, becoming her third UK number one.

Celebrating “Flowers” being #1 around the world again this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful. pic.twitter.com/fuA2DvU324 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 30, 2023

The 30-year-old previously topped the UK singles chart with We Can’t Stop in 2013 and Wrecking Ball in the same year.

The full album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, is due for release on March 10.

Her previous album, Plastic Hearts, was released in 2020.