Love Islanders Olivia Hawkins and Tom Clare to come to blows after revelation

Love Island 2021

Love Islanders Olivia Hawkins and Tom Clare are set to come to blows after she learns of his secret kiss with Ellie Spence.

The 23-year-old semi-pro footballer has gotten himself tangled into another complicated situation after telling 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia he wanted to rekindle their romance while he was still pursuing things with 25-year-old Ellie and 22-year-old bombshell Samie Elishi.

During Monday’s episode, Tom confided in Olivia that despite thinking Ellie was a “lovely girl” he did not think they quite clicked.

?FIRST LOOK? Tom's 'secret' terrace kiss comes to a head and Olivia wants answers… Meanwhile, Tanyel and Kai have got some making up to do ? #LoveIsland #ad pic.twitter.com/hDCv3YYBVb — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 31, 2023

He also told Olivia that he was keen to see if there was a real romantic connection between them.

However, later in the episode, Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, who has recently split from Tom, learned he had shared a kiss with Ellie which he was keeping a secret from everyone.

After learning this piece of information, Zara said she wanted to tell Olivia about the kiss as she felt the actress deserved to know the truth.

In a teaser for Tuesday’s episode, Zara can be seen revealing the information to a shocked Olivia who replies: “Are you joking?”

She recalls Tom’s words to her and adds: “‘I want to explore it again’ my arse, are you serious?”

Olivia later pulls Tom to the side to privately discuss the situation.

She tells him: “I think you’re playing a smart game” to which he says “I’m playing no game”.

After she counters that he has been playing with her feelings, he says: “I’ve been straight up with you, Liv.”

She replies: “No you haven’t. It all makes so much sense now to me”.

Elsewhere in the episode, PE and science teacher Kai Fagan chats with Tanyel Revan, who he is coupled up with currently, after flirting with new bombshell Samie in front of her.

Kai, 24, says to her: “I think I was very insensitive” to which Tanyel replied: “I don’t feel like I’m your main priority and it’s put me off of you, I’m not going to lie.”

As the conversation continues, hairstylist Tanyel, 26, says: “Whether you apologise or not I’m not accepting that, I’m too annoyed and I want to have my space.”