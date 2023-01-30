New Love Island bombshell Samie Elishi set to ruffle feathers in the villa

Love Island 2021

Love Island’s new bombshell Samie Elishi is set to ruffle some feathers in the villa as a number of boys show they are very interested in her.

The 22-year-old estate agent from north London made her dramatic entrance on the hit ITV2 dating show during Sunday evening’s episode.

She will now get to know all her potential matches, with PE and science teacher Kai Fagan taking a particular fancy to her.

Get ready, Islanders. Sexy single Samie is bringing her "no filter" honesty to the villa ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TloKIF6Q6F — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 29, 2023

During Monday’s episode, 24-year-old Kai, who is currently partnered up with Tanyel Revan, revealed to the boys he had a plan to “stick it on” Samie.

As some of the girls including hairstylist Tanyel, 26, and Samie are catching up in the garden, Kai heads over to them and asks Samie to speak with him privately.

He later tells her: “Just off initial vibes, you’re the sort of girl that I’d go for,” to which she replies: “So you’d be a fool to not chat me up.”

Kai responds: “Yeah and obviously Tanyel might not like it, me and Tanyel have been good but now you’re in here I want to get to know you.”

Tanyel seems to sense Kai’s attraction to Samie following her arrival as she asks financial adviser Ron Hall, 25, if her partner fancies the new bombshell.

Ron replies: “Don’t start fishing off of me, all of the boys think she’s very good-looking and I’ve been the guinea pig of what not to do and what happens if you’re not open and transparent with who you’re with.”

Later on, Ron joins with 25-year-old makeup artist Lana Jenkins, who he is currently coupled with, and Will Young and Jessie Wynter to discuss Samie’s arrival.

It becomes clear that Kai is not the only one interested in Samie as Ron says: “She’s a good-looking girl and on the outside she is my type but I don’t know the girl and I didn’t go for my type in the first place here, did I?

“I think I’ve learned from my mistake, depending on how she is, obviously on paper she’s my type but how many times has that ever worked?”

Elsewhere in the episode, Samie also seems keen to get to know 23-year-old semi-pro footballer Tom Clare as she goes to talk to him first.

She says: “Initial attraction, I’m probably most attracted to you lookswise but I also like that you’re quite cheeky.”

After he asks if he is at the top of her list, she laughs and replies: “You are, you’re up there but other people are up there too, I don’t give everything away.”

Tom, who recently called off one relationship but has found himself in two more, also admits to her: “I can’t lie, I do fancy you.”