Second celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice after musicals week

Michelle Heaton has become the second celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice after an episode of live musicals-themed performances.

The actress and former Liberty X singer, 43, failed to impress with her skating routine to All That Jazz from Chicago on the ITV celebrity skating competition.

Following the news there would be no skate-off, the judges’ scores were combined with the public vote to reveal Heaton as the least popular skater of the night.

After discovering her fate, Heaton said: “I’m just really gutted.

Your votes mean it's time for @wonderwomanshel and @IceLukasz to take their final bow! ? They wowed us for Musicals Week, but for now, it's time to sing 'So Long, Farewell' #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/MpqdJdEfPH — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

“I’ve loved every second of it and I loved everything that I just did there.”

Of her professional partner Lukasz Rozycki, Heaton added: “This man has just been amazing and I couldn’t have done anything without you. I’m just so sorry that it’s cut short.”

Also on Sunday evening, former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer took a tumble on the ice while dressed as Elphaba from Wicked the musical – complete with green body paint.

While performing her routine to Defying Gravity, Palmer, 50, stumbled, briefly losing her footing and sliding across the ice before being helped up by her professional partner Matt Evers.

Despite the error, Palmer secured a score of 20.5 and ended the performance being winched into the air.

What a wicked performance from @patsypalmerx & @TheMattEvers! They bounced back from a little slip and headed for the sky with a score of 20.5! ?‍♀️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/71upBqWrhL — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

After the routine, judge Ashley Banjo said: “I just respect you for what you’re doing. I think you’re pushing yourself.”

Jayne Torvill added: “I like that you seemed to be enjoying that performance and your skating has improved – but obviously the fall took a mark down.”

The live show was a particular success for Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, who secured the highest score of the series so far.

The 27-year-old topped the leaderboard with a score of 33.5 after opening Sunday’s show and remained in the top spot for the duration of the programme.

Wilson earned himself the impressive score with a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-themed performance alongside his professional skating partner Olivia Smart.

They didn't just skate to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, they became Chitty Chitty Bang Bang! @NileMW and @oliviaxsmart are cartwheeling off the ice with a score of 33.5, the highest of the series so far! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/X2r9YOTOMj — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

After flipping out of an old motorcar on the ice, Wilson left the judges in awe – with Christopher Dean describing the routine as “bang-banging fantastic”.

Banjo added: “It was jam-packed full of content but you made it look easy… That is next level, my friend.”

Darren Harriott offered a Bugsy Malone-inspired performance alongside his professional partner Tippy Packard.

Following the comedic routine, which was skated to Fat Sam’s Grand Slam and saw Harriott, 34, finish with a custard pie to the face, the judges awarded the comedian and presenter a score of 27.

Torvill said: “It was a great performance. You have got the skating skills… Now you need to pay attention to detail to finish off the moves completely.”

A grand slam in the face, but was it a winner on the ice? @DarrenHarriott & @TippyPackard won't be pied off with their score of 27! ? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/MLKnlWGGo5 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

The Vivienne also impressed the judges with their performance to Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.

In an Evita-inspired display, the Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star stunned the judging panel with an elegant routine alongside their professional partner Colin Grafton, earning a score of 32.5

After finding herself in last week’s skate-off, Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu achieved a score of 23 for her The Sound Of Music-inspired performance, while The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran secured 26.5 for his Bohemian Rhapsody routine.

Actress Carley Stenson just missed out on the top spot after earning an impressive score of 32.5 and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher took home a score of 28.5 for her emotional routine to She Used To Be Mine from the musical Waitress.

Joey Essex rounded off the evening with an energetic performance to You’re The One That I Want, from Grease, alongside his professional partner Vanessa Bauer.

After the routine, which saw the pair dressed as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, The Only Way Is Essex star, 32, secured a score of 29 and suggested his and Bauer’s relationship may be blossoming off the ice.

Do we have a real-life Danny and Sandy in our midst? ?@hollywills asking @JoeyEssex_ & @TheVanessaBauer the question everyone wants the answer to! ⛸️? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/lRCtIcR2Vd — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 29, 2023

Host Holly Willoughby asked: “Have you got something you want to tell us, you two?”

Essex winked and replied: “Danny and Sandy are getting on pretty well, if you know what I mean.”

Willoughby said: “I mean, is it going steady, as they would say in Grease?”

“Of course, yes, always steady,” said Essex.