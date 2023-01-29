Love Island’s Tom Clare shares risky secret kiss with Ellie Spence

Love Island logo

Love Islander Tom Clare has shared a risky secret kiss with bombshell Ellie Spence, shortly after rekindling his romance with Olivia Hawkins.

During Sunday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show, the 23-year-old semi-pro footballer managed to call off one relationship and find himself involved in two more.

After calling off his dwindling relationship with Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, Tom pulled 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia for a chat and suggested he would be interested in rekindling their former romance, telling Olivia: “I think with me and you there is something still there – if it’s just sexual attraction or something deeper.”

As one love triangle closes another one opens #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/omeq6nInPY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 29, 2023

To which a happy-looking Olivia replied: “I have been feeling it for a few days and I think everyone else can see it.”

She added: “I feel like I’d regret it if I didn’t give it another chance, but I’m hesitant to… And for me to even consider it again I’d have to see a lot of effort,” to which Tom agreed.

Moments after their conversation, while Olivia was explaining what had been said to Lana Jenkins and Tanyel Revan, Tom snuck off for a chat on the villa’s terrace with Ellie, a 25-year-old business development executive at a law firm.

After discussing an interaction the pair had earlier in the day, Tom drew Ellie towards him and the pair shared a kiss, after which Tom told Ellie: “Oh man, you’re trouble.”

He added: “That was nice, I enjoyed that.”

Yes, they did that and we would do it too ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WrlZFmwXW1 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 29, 2023

To which Ellie replied: “Don’t tell anyone.”

Elsewhere in the villa, the latest bombshell, Samie Elishi, turned heads after making a shock entrance.

The 22-year-old senior estate agent coordinator from north London quickly caught the attention of the male islanders after her arrival was announced via a text message.

After telling the boys: “I’m a girls’ girl at heart, normally, but at the end of the day we’re all here for ourselves… I don’t owe any loyalties as of yet,” Samie asked “So what’s going on with you lot then, are you all married off?”

Financial adviser Ron Hall, who recently won himself back into the good book’s of 25-year-old make-up artist Lana, said: “I’ve got a good thing going with Lana, but I don’t think anyone is completely closed.”

Speaking in the beach hut, a conflicted Ron, 25, said: “Samie is 100% my type on paper… If I could draw what my type is, that is her.”

A number of the female islanders appeared threatened by Samie’s arrival, with Jessie Wynter saying: “She could pick anyone of the boys, she’s so gorgeous.”