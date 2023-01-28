Harry Styles apologises to Los Angeles audience after ripping trousers onstage

Harry Styles plays guitar

A red-faced Harry Styles apologised to members of the audience after ripping his trousers on stage in Los Angeles.

The British music superstar told screaming fans it was meant to be a “family show”, before laughing off the wardrobe malfunction.

The mishap occurred during a rendition of Styles’ hit song Music For A Sushi Restaurant at the Kia Forum on Thursday night.

Dropping down almost to his knees, Styles went wide-eyed as his tan leather pants ripped.

He continued on with the performance, smiling in disbelief, and later covered the hole with a rainbow flag.

“My trousers ripped. I feel it necessary to apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there,” he said.

The wardrobe malfunction happened at Styles show in Los Angeles on Thursday (Dawbell/PA)

“I mean this is a family show…I promise it’s not part of the show.”

“It’s a family show…or is it?” he added, to screams of delight from the audience.