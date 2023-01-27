Goings on in Emmerdale village set to take dark turns in new 2023 storylines

Emmerdale 2023

Goings on in Emmerdale are set to take dark turns, with blackmail threats, cruel deception and secret liaisons set to send shockwaves through the village.

Upcoming storylines on the long-running ITV soap in 2023 will see old flames rekindled, scheming former partners and other heavy secrets play out.

“It is going to be explosive and there will be massive repercussions for all these characters that will carry us right into 2024,” executive producer Jane Hudson said.

Viewers will see Paddy Kirk, played by Dominic Brunt, falling back into the arms of his ex-wife Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) after finding out about his wife’s affair – resulting in a potentially problematic trip down memory lane.

Elsewhere, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) continues to show love and support for the child of Amelia Spencer, played by Daisy Campbell.

But a suggested trust fund for baby Ether sees her scheming biological father Samson (Sam Hall) take advantage of the situation, and compromise the entire family.

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Charity Dingle’s (Emma Atkins) tumultuous relationship was previously tested after the loss of their unborn child – with Mack finding himself having a one-night-stand with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland).

Though he hopes to put the affair behind him, the news that Chloe is pregnant with his child is a ticking time-bomb just waiting to go off.

Producer Laura Shaw promised that within the tumultuous stories there would be new dynamics that would make viewers “laugh a lot”.

Hudson added: “My favourite part of the job is making up stories… Starting with nothing and ending with something exciting.

“That the idea that exists only in your head that is then watched by millions of people, I just find it incredible.”