Top Boy superstar Ashley Walters shares excitement ahead of first ever meet and greet event

Ashley Walters.

The actor, singer, director, and 'icon of Black British culture' will be coming to Birmingham for his first ever 'An audience with...' type-event.

Hosted by BXT OFF Events, in conjunction with ShowFighter and The Leon Group, his appearance will take place on Saturday, May 27, where Ashley, who plays the character Dushane Hill in the Top Boy series, will be taking to the stage at the ICC in Birmingham.

Since emerging with the garage collective So Solid Crew, award-winning star of the police series Bulletproof, Ashley has been credited as being part of the cast that has changed the television landscape in the UK with portrayals and themes with an authentic representation of Black London culture.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ashley said: "I'm looking forward to having a celebration with everyone that has supported my career in music and acting.

"It's a chance to come down and hear me talk about my life, career and everything me.

"It is going to be a brilliant night and that's the place to be on May 27."

Guests for the event will have the chance to have a meet and greet photo opportunity with Ashley Walters, and will be treated to an evening of great entertainment, and enjoy a gourmet meal, party with with main guest himself along with special guests in attendance.

Anyone interested in the event can sign up for the priority access tickets before 5pm on Thursday, January 26, where they will then be given 24 hours to purchase tickets from 6pm on the same day, and then tickets will go on general sale from 6pm on Friday, January 27.

Tickets go on sale on Friday from 6pm, with full event details are ticket booking information available online: ashleywalters.eventbrite.co.uk/

Andy Sahota, who is known for hosting sporting events with his Wolverhampton-based events company ShowFighter, has previously brought superstars such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Floyd Mayweather to the region and is now launching BXT OFF Events which will host non-sporting celebrities.

Sharing his excitement ahead of the event, he added: "I'm launching BXT OFF Events and will be hosting a Bob Marley tribute event in March, and then Ashley Walters in May.

"It is an honour to be working with such a star like Ashley Walters, we actually met at a previous event that I held in October 2022 where I brought Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn to Wolverhampton, and Ashley wanted to see what the event would be like, he loved it then we spoke and now we're excited to be working together.

"This is the first ever time he has done an event like this and we are proud to be able to host it."

Ashley Walters and Drake attending the UK premiere of Top Boy at the Hackney Picturehouse in London.

Ashley, also known as Asher D, made his acting breakthrough in 2004 in the film Bullet Boy, and then went on to feature in the 2005 movie 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' alongside rapper 50 cent.

Later on, the actor became a star in one of the most popular British TV shows, Top Boy, which initially had two seasons on Channel 4 before being revived by Netflix following an interest with global superstar Drake, who became involved in the project and has also executive produced episodes in the series.