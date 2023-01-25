Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg used to swap clothes, granddaughter says

Ella Richards

Keith Richards and Anita Pallenberg used to swap their clothes, their granddaughter has revealed.

Ella Richards said the Rolling Stones musician and songwriter is a “quiet and shy” grandfather as she opened up about her family life.

The model told Tatler magazine: “‘Most of my family are slightly mad and crazy or weird. They borrow each other’s clothes.

“My grandfather used to wear my grandmother’s clothes, and she used to wear his.”

Ella Richards on the cover of Tatler magazine (Daniel Sachon/PA)

Pallenberg, the former partner of Richards, died aged 75 in June 2017 after a long illness.

She was once considered a muse for the Rolling Stones and was also a model and actress who appeared in avant-garde crime drama Performance with Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, and sci-fi classic Barbarella.

She and Richards had two sons: Marlon – the father of Ella – and Tara Jo Jo, and a daughter, Angela. Tara Jo Jo died from sudden infant death syndrome at two months old in 1976.

Ella Richards also said: “(Keith) is very quiet and sweet and loving. He’s a lot more shy than people think.

“My dad’s more loud. You can definitely feel his presence in a room. He is highly intelligent.

“He knows everything about everything. He’s read every single book ever. So you can’t really beat him.”

Ella Richards is with the Kate Moss Agency (Daniel Sachon/Tatler)

The Rolling Stones returned to Hyde Park in London last summer for the British Summer Time festival.

The band said at the time it was their fifth gig in the royal park and their 203rd in London.

Ella Richards added: “I was exhausted just standing and watching.

“They’re high on adrenaline, and it keeps them young. It’s so inspiring that they continue to do what they love, as long as they can.”

She has been with the Kate Moss Agency since 2019 after following her mother, former model and stylist Lucie de la Falaise, into the fashion world.

March cover star Ella Richards is making waves on the modelling scene, but can she tackle Tea With Tatler as effortlessly as she strikes a pose? pic.twitter.com/22ZHUEWJGK — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) January 25, 2023

She added: “My teachers would describe me as the daydreamer.

“I’d always get in trouble for that. I wasn’t loud or disruptive. I’d just kind of daydream.

“My whole family are all crazy creatives. No one is academic. Everyone is wild and free-spirited.”

She also spoke about being pictured by her boyfriend, photographer Sascha Von Bismarck, the brother of Count Nikolai von Bismarck, who is Moss’s partner.

Richards said: “It was really easy. I feel very comfortable with him taking my photo, which is a very personal thing.

“I’m sure sometimes I can get a bit bossy because it’s the one time I ever have control. So I’m sure I annoy him more than I think!”