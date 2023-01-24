Priscilla Presley ‘touched’ by love and support following daughter’s death

Lisa Marie Presley Memorial

Priscilla Presley says she has been “touched” by the words of fans following the death and subsequent memorial of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The US actress acknowledged that the past weeks had been “difficult” but said the love she had received “makes a difference”.

Lisa Marie’s death at the age of 54 was announced on January 12, shortly after she was taken to hospital.

On Sunday a public memorial for the singer-songwriter, the only child of Elvis, was held at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

It was attended by family members, fans and friends including the Mayor of Memphis and the Duchess of York.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words,” Priscilla wrote on Twitter.

“It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

At the memorial, Lisa Marie was remembered as Memphis’s “precious jewel”, with her mother reading out poems written by Lisa Marie’s daughters.

Reading one of her granddaughter’s poems, Priscilla said: “Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world.

“But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, and much more ways than one.”

The service also featured a number of musical tributes, including from Alanis Morissette, who delivered an emotional rendition of her song Rest.

Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose performed the band’s song November Rain, while Billy Corgan sang To Sheila by The Smashing Pumpkins.

The singer is to be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.

Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

The shock news of Lisa Marie’s death came just two days after the singer-songwriter attended the Golden Globe awards in Los Angeles.