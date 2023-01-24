Australian bombshells to send home two islanders in shock Love Island dumping

Love Island logo

Australian bombshells Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters have been tasked with sending home two of their fellow Love Island contestants.

Six islanders found themselves at risk of being dumped at the end of Tuesday evening’s show after the public were given the chance to vote for their favourite male and female participants.

Personal trainer and influencer Jessie, 26, and model and content creator Aaron, 25, will have to send home one girl and one boy from those who came out least popular in the public vote.

The Islanders' fate is in Jessie and Aaron's hands… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LuKHKPOTMB — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2023

The vulnerable girls include Anna-May Robey, Tanya Manhenga and Tanyel Revan – while the boys at risk are Kai Fagan, Haris Namani and Tom Clare.

The islanders were left stunned after gathering around the firepit to hear the news and Jessie and Aaron’s decision will be revealed during Wednesday evening’s programme.

Before drama shrouded the villa in suspense, Jessie grew closer to farmer and TikTok star Will Young as the pair took their relationship to the next level following a successful date during Monday’s show.

Speaking in the beach hut, Jessie admitted she only has eyes for 23-year-old Will: “I keep telling myself that I can’t shut myself off to getting to know one person in here.

“But every time I sit down with Will I kind of forget that there’s anyone else around.”

Wouldn't be a good kiss without a bit of lipstick around the chops x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cxoSUZeT7H — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile Will told Jessie: “All my eggs are in your basket at the moment.”

After the pair shared a kiss during the Space Raunch challenge, Jessie admitted she was surprised by the chemistry, saying: “The kiss really surprised me, he’s a really good kisser.”

Meanwhile, a “buzzing” Will opened up to Kai and Shaq Muhammad following the challenge.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this charged up in my life mate,” he said.

“It hasn’t been a tough week but it’s been a week where it’s been difficult because you haven’t formed that connection with anybody.

“Then obviously Jessie came in and it’s been good, no troubles, it’s just all smooth.”

Later, the pair shared a second kiss by the fire pit, which was met with shouts and applause from the other islanders and Will shouting: “Greatest night of my life.”

Hairstylist Tanyel, 26, and teacher Kai, 24, also grew closer as Kai cooled things off with his current partner Anna-May and admitted to Tanyel that she has been catching his eye.

The pair later had their first kiss on the balcony and Tanyel shared her excitement in the beach hut, saying: “So me and Kai are really getting on well and I feel really comfortable with him and normally I do take things really slow and I’m quite reserved, but I feel comfortable with Kai now.

“We kissed tonight and I’m happy.”

Elsewhere in the episode, 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia Hawkins attempted to reignite her connection with semi-pro footballer Tom, who reciprocated her approach, despite being coupled up with model and property developer Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, 25.

Tom told Olivia: “Zara came in and I had an instant connection with her and I get on with her really well, but I’m not closed off.”